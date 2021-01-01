UP Police: UP: 4 members arrested for supplying fake oil at petrol pumps, STF arrested, tanker filled with fake oil seized – 4 members arrested for supplying fake oil at petrol pumps

On Saturday, the UP STF team in a major operation arrested four members of a gang supplying fake diesel and petrol at petrol pumps. A tanker filled with fake oil has been seized from the accused. Of the four accused arrested by the STF, three are residents of Pratapgarh and one is a resident of Jaunpur.

Four members were arrested for supplying adulterated oil, the network was spread in several districts

The entire case belongs to Pratapgarh district of UP. On Saturday, the UP FTF arrested four accused in connection with the supply of adulterated petrol during a raid on a Tilka petrol pump under Kotwali Nagar in Pratapgarh. According to the STF team, adulterated petrol and diesel were being supplied at the Tilka petrol pump at Gopalpur Keshar Jakat. During the subsequent raids, Ravi Singh, Rohit Singh, residents of Pratapgarh, Chandra Prakash Singh and Shyam Ji Ho, residents of Jaunpur were arrested. The accused told STF that their network is spread in several adjoining districts including Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Faizabad, Basti. Where gang members supply fake and adulterated petrol and diesel to petrol pumps through oil tankers.

The petrol pump was still running even after the license was revoked, a tanker full of adulterated oil was seized

The arrested accused told the team that the license of Tilka petrol pump was revoked last year. Despite this, petrol pumps were being operated illegally. The STF team also seized an oil tanker at the spot during the arrest, which was filled with 7800 liters of fake oil. Besides, Rs 86,000 cash was also seized from the accused.