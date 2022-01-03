UP Polls 2022: BJP Chief JP Nadda praises UP CM Yogi Adityanath but Social Media Users recalled him Lakhimpur Incident With Yogi Adityanath’s honest government, the Lakhimpur case was mentioned on the claim of JP Nadda

Dda also said during this rally, “Today the difference is clear – on one hand there was misgovernance of Akhilesh Yadav, today there is good governance of Yogi Adityanath. People were terrorized under Akhilesh rule, today people are safe even at night. There was a foul smell of corruption in Akhilesh’s regime, today there is a fragrance of honesty. No matter how much you put on Akhilesh’s perfume, the foul smell cannot turn into fragrance.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh on Monday (January 3, 2021). During this, he praised the work of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and mentioned good governance in the state. However, this claim of Nadda was questioned by social media users and referred to the incident that happened in Lakhimpur a few days ago.

In fact, Nadda said at a recent rally, “Except BJP, no other political party (including Mayawati’s BSP and Akhilesh Yadav’s SP) has the courage to take out “Jan Vishwas Yatra” in UP. There used to be zero governance and corruption during the SP rule. Today there is good governance and honest government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

Regarding Nadda’s remark, a Twitter user named @ChitwanGodara wrote, “How can Nadda forget that the Lakhimpurkhiri violence happened in this “good governance” and that too by the son of a BJP minister, who was found to be the main accused as per the chargesheet filed by the police. has gone. Embarrassing! JP Nadda stop running.

At the same time, a video was shared by the handle of a user named @a20nitin, which is being told from Mathura. In this, the banner of Jan Vishwas Yatra was put on the stage and there were photos of some other BJP leaders including Narendra Modi and JP Nadda. A girl was dancing on the stage, who was described as a bar girl.

The BJP chief said, “BJP is an ideological party. The work which was not done in the last 70 years has been done by the BJP government at the Center and in the states. Without taking the name of Priyanka Gandhi, he further said – Today there is a discussion going on – I am a girl, I can fight. Who told you not to fight? Who has forbade you not to talk about women? But 70 years your grandfather, maternal grandfather, father and your mother, what did all these people do for the mothers and sisters of the country?

Not only this, he further said- Akhilesh says that CM Yogi has annihilated. We also say that the future of Akhilesh has definitely been destroyed. Mafiaraj, giving exemption to terrorists, encouraging rioters, has ruined his dream of increasing goondaraj.