Up Polytechnic Admission 2022: UPJEE 2022: UPJEE Registration will start from this day, see full schedule and how to apply – upjee 2022 Registration will start on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, check the full schedule
The UPJEE exam will be held on June 6, 2022. Group A and E1, E2 exams will be held from June 6 to 9. B, C, D, F, G, H, I and K will be examined on 10th June. An official link to the UPJEE schedule is available on the official website. As per the notification, registration for UPJEE 2022 will start from 15th February and close on 17th April 2022. Important dates of UPJEE, how to register and exam pattern can be seen below. Check the instructions here
UPJEE 2022 Schedule: See important dates here
Online registration begins – 15 February 2022
Last date of registration – 17th April, 2022
Application Amendment Time – 18th April to 22nd April 2022
Admission – from 29 May 2022
Exam Date – Starting from 06 June 2022
Answer Main Publication Date – 13 to 15 June 2022
When can the results be announced – 17 June 2022
UPJEE Counseling Process – June 20 to August 12, 2022
Academic Session 2022-23 begins – 1 August 2022
UPJEE 2022: Learn how to register online
First of all visit the official website of JEECUP 2022, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link ‘UPJEE 2022 application’ (activated from 15th February). Register now with the required details. Login to fill up the UPJEE 2022 application using the login credentials generated by the registrant. Fill out the application and upload the relevant documents. Your form will be submitted. Download and keep the confirmation page for Fire.
Required to fill UPJEE 2022 registration form
Candidates are required to submit their name, date of birth, address, parents name and other details along with photo, signature, educational certificate, identity card like Aadhar card and other scanned documents.
Exam sample
The UPJEE 2022 paper will be taken in different groups and each group will have 100 objective questions and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours. According to the UPJEE 2022 marking scheme, four marks will be given for each correct question and one-fourth of the negative markings will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
Study in Australia 7 Interesting Reasons to Make Australia a Top Study Destination NBT Life
#Polytechnic #Admission #UPJEE #UPJEE #Registration #start #day #full #schedule #apply #upjee #Registration #start #jeecupadmissionsnicin #check #full #schedule
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.