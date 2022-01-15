UP Polytechnic Exam Postponed: UP Polytechnic Exam 2021 Postponed: UP Polytechnic Exam Postponed, Now Know When The Exam Will Be Held? – Polytechnic exam postponed due to Kovid-19, check new exam date

UP Polytechnic Exam 2021 Postponed: UP Polytechnic December 2021 (UP Polytechnic Exam) has been postponed due to growing incidence of Corona virus (Covid 19) epidemic. The Council for Technical Training was to conduct examinations for Odd Semester or Particular Again Paper or Multi Level Entry and Credit score System December 2021 ranging from twentieth January. Which can now happen in March 2022.



In Uttar Pradesh, college students and fogeys had been demanding postponement of exams due to the rising contagion of Kovid-19. In accordance to media reviews, Sunil Kumar Sonkar, secretary of the Technical Training Council, had stated that the board was monitoring the state of affairs. He stated a gathering with senior officers can be held on January 16 relating to the exams. The assembly will evaluation the epidemic state of affairs in all of the districts, after which a call will likely be taken on the proposed examinations. The assembly held right now (January 16, 2022) determined to postpone the examination.

As per the directions issued by the Council, a gathering of the Examination Committee of the Council was held on sixteenth January, 2022 below the chairmanship of Technical Training, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur. The polytechnic exams had been postponed due to the rising contagion of Kovid-19 and the 2022 Meeting elections. These exams will now begin from March 15, 2022. As well as, on-line courses for some semester college students will begin from January 22, 2022.

Pattern of UP Polytechnic Examination

Purposes for the UP Polytechnic exam had been stuffed within the final week of December 2021. UP Polytechnic Exam is a 3 hour paper with about 100 questions. The exam is carried out in Hindi and English solely, whereas the questions are based mostly on a number of selection questions (MSQ). For every right reply the candidate will likely be given 4 marks and for every mistaken reply 1 mark will likely be deducted as a detrimental signal.

Postponement of UP Polytechnic Examination

