UP: Rahul-Priyanka shouted against the Modi government by doing six KM padyatra in Amethi, said – every street is just like before in the eyes of the public.

In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and thousands of Congress workers took out a six kilometer padyatra. During this, he directly attacked the central government and PM Modi.

Rahul Gandhi, who reached Amethi for the first time after the defeat in the last Lok Sabha elections, targeted the BJP government fiercely. After reaching Amethi, Rahul’s style became poetic. In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had to face defeat from here.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Priyanka Gandhi in Amethi. During this, while targeting the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi said- “Every street of Amethi is the same even today – only the public has anger for the government now. There is a place in our hearts even today – even today we are one, against injustice.

In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and thousands of Congress workers also took out a six kilometer padyatra. During this, Rahul Gandhi once again targeted BJP on the issue of Hindutva and Hindutva. Rahul said- “Nowadays there is talk of religion in the country. It is about Hinduism. What is Hindu? Are Hindus a liar? Hindu means the person who walks the whole life on the path of truth. We call him Hindu. The one who does not allow his fear to turn into hatred, we call him a Hindu. If we want to give an example, then the biggest example before us is Mahatma Gandhi, who spent his whole life in search of truth.

Further Rahul Gandhi said that on one side the truth is Mahatma Gandhi. They are Hindus. Nathuram Godse on the other hand. He is Hindutva. Nobody called him Mahatma. He shot a Hindu who fought for truth, i.e. Mahatma, in the chest.

During this visit, Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at the PM’s Ganga bath. The Congress leader said- “A few days ago the Prime Minister took a bath in the Ganges. Everyone was removed from there. Showed the world that a man is taking a bath in the Ganges and no one else can. Hindutva takes a lonely bath in the Ganges. One side is Hindu, the other side is Hindutvawadi. One side is true, the other side is false. Hindus speak the truth, Hindutvawadis lie”.

The Congress leader made several attacks on the central government one after the other. On the issue ranging from China to the farmers’ movement, he slammed the Center fiercely. Rahul Gandhi said that Modi lies on employment, lies about farmers. The government lies on the Chinese occupation. He said that one who does not have love in his heart, who has fear in his heart, is a Hindutvawadi. Hindu loves most, Hindu hugs most.