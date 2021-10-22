UP: Rakesh Tikait, who reached Ghazipur, wrote the name of PM Modi on the barricading, said- the government has stopped the way

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has blamed the Modi government for the barricading at the UP gate. He wanted to give a message by writing the Modi government in green color on the barricades at the UP gate that the Modi government has stopped this path.

The video news channel Aaj Tak related to this matter has been shared on its Twitter account. In which Aaj Tak reporter asked Tikait why he is writing Modi government on barricading, Tikait said that we want to tell that this road is not closed from our side.

The road was not open on the Ghazipur border, but on the barricade, Rakesh Tikait wrote the name of the Modi government. see @RakeshTikaitBKU Aaj Tak correspondent @KumarKunalmedia conversation with.#ReporterDiary pic.twitter.com/erv5DYElak — AajTak (@aajtak) October 22, 2021

Tikait said that the government is lying. The PM of the country is lying. The government has stopped the path of development of the country. The government is stopping all the roads. These barricades also belong to the government.

On the question of going to Delhi, he said that whenever the United Front says, he will go to Delhi.

Let us inform that there was a ruckus at the UP Gate on Thursday when the news was going viral that farmers were uprooting their tents. However, later Bhakiyu said from his official Twitter handle that these are rumours, the farmers’ agitation is on, not over. So don’t pay heed to these rumours.

Who is Rakesh Tikait

Known for his temperament, Rakesh Tikait is the son of Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Apolitical) and a prominent farmer leader.

His elder brother Naresh Tikait is the national president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Apolitical). Rakesh Tikait has been fighting for the farmers of western Uttar Pradesh for a long time.

Earlier, in the interest of farmers, he has also demonstrated many times against sugarcane mills. Rakesh Tikait, who fought for the farmers, has been jailed more than 40 times so far.

In 1985, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was selected for the post of sub-inspector in Delhi Police but due to government pressure, Rakesh Tikait resigned from the police job in 1993. After this Rakesh Tikait joined BKYU, Rakesh Tikait takes most of the practical decisions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

