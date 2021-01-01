UP School Reopening News: Primary and primary schools reopen in Lucknow and across Uttar Pradesh

Primary and private primary schools across the state, including Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, have reopened on Wednesday. Basic schools will have two shifts. In the meantime, 50 percent of the children have been called. Private schools have also sought the consent of most parents to invite children to classes. Online classes will also continue offline in many private schools.Primary schools were closed in March after a second wave of cases of corona infection. After this only online classes are run in the primary section. Basic Education Officer Vijay Pratap Singh said that in basic schools, children are invited for lunch with two masks and clean clothes with their utensils. Parents have been informed about this through PTM in schools.

Focus on social distance

Social distance with thermal scanning, pulse oximeter has been arranged in private schools for Kovid protocol. Sarvajit Singh, manager of Awadh Collegiate, said only 50 per cent children from each department were called on the first day. The DPS-Janakipuram branch could not accommodate more than 20 children in a single class.

In DPS Indiranagar, only one child can be seated. There are only 12 children in each class. At the same time, several teams have been formed in the CVS, including the Covid Coordinator, Seat Planning, Emergency Assistance, who will take care of the Covid protocol in the primary department.

Parental consent was also obtained

Classes will last only two to three hours

Currently the primary section will run two to three hour classes. The principal of the Pioneer Montessori School said the children were only called for two hours. Also, classes will be conducted offline at DPS Indiranagar from 8 am to 11 am and online from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. There will be no lunch break for the kids.

Many schools are still online

To avoid corona, some schools have decided not to start offline classes in the primary department at present. Along with Seth MR Jaipuria and The Millennium School, most missionary schools will also run online classes. Children are not invited to Lamartiniere Girls School, St. Francis and Christ Church.