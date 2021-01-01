UP schools reopen: Schools reopen: Schools for grades 1 to 8 in UP will reopen from this date, remember these guidelines – To reopen schools in Uttar Pradesh for 1 to 8th from this date

Highlights Schools are starting again.

Primary schools will be opened in UP from September 1.

Decision to open school till 8th after Rakshabandhan.

UP schools reopen latest update: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for students from 1st to 8th after opening schools from 9th to 12th. On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, it was approved to open schools in the state in compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines.



When will the schools from class I to VIII open? (When will the school open)

The Yogi Government (CM Yogi Adityanath) has decided to open schools for students of class 6 to 8 till August 23, while schools for classes 1 to 5 will be opened from September 1, 2021. However, 9th to 12th standard schools in Uttar Pradesh have reopened before August 16. Students are learning in school with 50% efficiency. For this, it has been made mandatory to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

Why schools are being opened in Uttar Pradesh

Schools in the state, which had to close due to the growing number of Kovid-19 cases, are reopening after about 17 months. So far, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 420. Similarly, the total number of people vaccinated in the state is 6,06,06,763. The government has decided to reopen schools in the state due to declining corona virus (Covid 1) cases and large-scale vaccination campaign.

Chief Minister Yogi gave these instructions

In fact, recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the authorities to consider reopening schools from August 23 to 6 after Raksha Bandhan.

Take special care of these Covid-19 guidelines

To prevent corona virus, students must follow the Covid-1 prot protocol in school, which is as follows:

Wearing a face mask will be mandatory.

– Have to come to school with personal hand sanitizer.

– Parental permission is required to attend school.

The social distance between the school premises and the classroom has to be taken care of.

You will also need to do a thermal screening at the school gate.

For more information visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department.

