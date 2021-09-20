UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2021 Apply Now | विवाह अनुदान ऑनलाइन आवेदन

The Yogi government had introduced Shadi Anudan Yojana in UP for the marriage of girls of poor individuals having a place to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes within the budget of 2016-17. For the marriage of girls of poor families in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the cash is straightforwardly poured into the bank account of the beneficiaries through the marriage grant scheme. To avail of this marriage grant scheme, an online application can be made (Online Avedan). The method of which has too started.

All Candidates who are willing to apply online application then download official notice and read all qualification criteria and application prepare carefully. Under this article, we will give a brief info about the scheme, “Uttar Pradesh Shadi Anudan Yojana 2021” like what is the advantages from this Yojana to the people of UP, Qualification Criteria required to register under this scheme, Key Highlights of Plot, Application Status, Application handle and more about the Yojana by the UP government.

About Uttar Pradesh Shadi Anudan Yojana 2021

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has launched UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2021 to stream money-related support to the girls who are getting hooked. The assistance amount should be given for the marriage of a young lady. Candidates need to experience the prescribed qualification criteria given by the government to apply for Yojana. The age of the bride ought to not be less than 18 years and for the groom; it ought to be more than 21 years.

UP Shadi Anudan scheme is appropriate as it were for 2 girls in a family. There’s a certain constrain for the family income to profit from the scheme. Candidates got to browse to the official entrance so as to apply for the registration of the scheme. The yearly wage of the family of the recipients ought to be under the poverty restrain and they ought to be below the poverty line. The authority will give a money-related sum of Rs 51,000 to the beneficiary.

The government will give money-related offer assistance for the marriage of young ladies having a place to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Castes, Minorities, Financially Weaker General Class, Other Backward Classes, etc. Through this plot, alter the negative considering of individuals approximately girls.

Uttar Pradesh Shadi Anudan Yojana basic details

Applicants can get all the points of interest about the scheme through the table said underneath. The table portrays all the basic details about UP Shadi Anudan Scheme 2021. Moreover, we have talked about the major key focuses of the UP Scheme for giving financial offer assistance to the poor and reserved category individuals within the state.

Name of the Scheme UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2021 (Hindi Name) UP Marriage Give conspire 2021 (English Name) Category Welfare Governing Authority Government of Uttar Pradesh Launched By Mr. Yogi Adityanath Name of the concerned Department Social Welfare Department The Objective of the Scheme To give monetary help for young lady marriage Financial Help Amount 51,000/- Mode of registration Online Location Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Shadi Anudan Yojana: Benefits

The scheme has brought joy among the individuals of the state. Uttar Pradesh Shadi Anudan Scheme 2021 was introduced by the honorable chief minister of the state Mr. Yogi Adityanath. The scheme has different benefits for the individuals profiting from it. A few of the major and vital benefits of the scheme are specified below:

UP Shadi Anudan Scheme 2021 will be given to the poor families having a place in the saved section of the society. The scheme too comes beneath the Marriage Grant Scheme 2021 and covers all main conditions beneath the section. The financial sum required by the poor family for the marriage of a girl can be settled through this amount. The scheme would offer assistance to alter the negative feeling of the girl of being a burden to their family. The authority has set up a straightforward online interface to apply for the scheme. The candidates can effectively enlist for the budgetary amount for the marriage. The practice of dowry which is still in working can be decreased to a few extents through the scheme. The authority will give monetary help to the more extreme of 2 young girls in a family.

So, these benefits are very helpful for a family with low financial terms, it could benefit them in a promising way.

Uttar Pradesh Shadi Anudan Yojana: Documents required

The lists of documents required by the girl/family member to apply under the Shadi Anudan scheme by the UP government are as follows:

Aadhar Card of the applicant

Certificate of caste

Certificate of family income

Applicant’s identity card

Bank account number/details

Mobile number of the applicant

Applicant’s marriage certificate

Passport size photo of the applicant

Uttar Pradesh Shadi Anudan Yojana: Process to apply under this scheme

In the event that you need to require an advantage under the marriage grant scheme run by the UP government for your daughter’s wedding. So you’ll be able to apply online by going to the official site of the marriage grant scheme www.shadianudan.upsdc.gov.in. This marriage grant scheme can profit as it were by those who fall underneath the poverty line and those who drop on the mark of the poverty line. Those individuals who drop over the poverty line cannot take advantage of this scheme.

The applicant should thoroughly go through the process before applying to avoid any confusion and problems at the end. Below are the procedure points which a person needs to follow while applying for the scheme under the UP government: