up si how to prepare for exam: up police si exam tips: up police si preparation policy and exam tips

Highlights Applications were invited for the SI recruitment between April 1 and June 15.

The entire exam will be of 400 marks which will have multiple choice questions

Learn how to prepare for UP Police SI exam

UP Sub-Inspector of Police Examination: The biggest Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment 2021 exam will be held in UP soon. Although the date of the exam has not been fixed yet, it is believed that the exam may be held in late October or the first week of November. Through this examination, 9534 SI posts will be recruited in the state, for which 15 lakh candidates have applied. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has termed this recruitment as the largest recruitment of SIs in the history of UP Police, as never before have so many SIs been recruited at the same time. Applications were invited for the SI recruitment from April 1 to June 15.



Sample of SI exam

This exam will be conducted in four subjects. These include General Hindi, General Knowledge and Law / Constitution, Numerical and Mental Ability Test and Reason / Mental Aptitude Test / Intelligence Test. In this online exam, 40 questions will be asked from each subject of 100 marks, the entire exam will be of 400 marks with multiple choice questions. Each question will have 2.5 marks and the exam will have a total of 160 questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. No negative marking for any wrong answer. Except general Hindi part, the examination paper will be available in both Hindi and English languages.

Special tips to prepare for the exam in less time



Learn the topics of all subjects

To better prepare for this exam, it is important to understand all the topics covered in the syllabus. Accordingly, create your notes and create your own.

Practice subjects like math (daily practice)

Preparation should be done keeping in view the subjects of the entire mathematics syllabus asked in the written examination. Also, practice math every day according to your schedule.

Give mock tests twice a week

Competitive students should clarify the concepts of all their subjects and start practicing mock tests at this time. Doing so will give them information about problems and time management during the exam.

Complete the repetition and take the help of notes

Students should review all the subjects in the near future of the exam. In addition, you can prepare yourself vigorously with the help of notes created by yourself or designed by an expert. Don’t read new topics at all.

Solve questions like this

Before answering any question during the exam, make sure that you fully understand it. The answers to most of the questions are in the questions. Blood relations, adequacy of data, jurisprudence, decoding-coding and other questions of moderate difficulty should be tried first. Solve complex puzzles, input-output, seating arrangements and other questions in the end as they are the most difficult. A thorough preparation of logical reasoning, instructions and alphabets and number sequences is considered sufficient to give a good answer to the logic section.

Try bringing a new approach to the logic section

You should read regularly about puzzles, sudoku, checkers, chess or writing or new subjects to answer the questions in the logic section of the exam. This will help you to make better use of your logical thinking and ability to remember.

Basics of the exam

Before answering any question in this exam, you should understand it well. Use the necessary formulas and tips to answer the questions. Your time will be wasted using new tricks. If a topic is complicated, don’t waste time understanding it and set aside enough time for each issue. You can start with simple questions and then move on to more difficult questions.