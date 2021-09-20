Up speaker comments for Rakhi Sawant: Rakhi Sawant says husband Riteish made controversial statement about her to UP speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Riteish may not have shown his face to the world yet, but he is always present on social media with his wife. Rakhi Sawant’s social media posts say the same thing. In fact, this time Riteish is in the discussion by replying to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit, who had made a controversial statement about Rakhi Sawant’s clothes.

Rakhi Sawant shared a post and said that her husband Riteish has replied to the speaker. Rakhi shared a screenshot of this answer. Rakhi wrote, ‘My husband has answered Mr. Speaker.





In a screenshot shared on Instagram, Riteish wrote from a Twitter handle named Riteshuk, ‘Hriday Narayan ji, it is very sad to say that even in today’s age, you judge a woman’s character by her dress. I think women in this country should answer you.

Rakhi Sawant also reacted to the speaker’s remarks, saying she felt the country’s ministers had washed their hands of her. In his funny style, he says, ‘Rakhi’s body-temperament, so the UP speaker was angry at me. I just laugh at them. They want to work for the country and I don’t have to worry about whether I wear clothes or not.

In fact, at a conference in Bangarmau in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Sunday, he said that if one could become great by wearing less clothes, Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant would also be bigger than Mahatma Gandhi. A clip of Dixit’s statement went viral on social media.

Earlier, Riteish had also replied to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. Raghav Chadha had used Rakhi Sawant’s name in a recent statement. In fact, Congress leader Navjyot Singh Sidhu had made a statement about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After this, Raghav Chadha targeted Navjyot Singh Sidhu and called him Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics.

Rakhi shared a screenshot and wrote, ‘My husband has answered Raghav Chadha. Until now, people used to harass me by recognizing me alone. There are tears in my eyes today saying that I have someone today who stands up to protect my honor and dignity. Thank you my dear husband.