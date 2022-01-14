UP: SP’s clan also started cracking, know why Akhilesh’s MLC resigned, what was hurting Lodhi

Whereas many sturdy OBC leaders from the BJP have joined the SP on Friday, the resignation of OBC leaders has started from the SP as effectively. SP MLC Ghanshyam Lodhi has resigned.

On the one hand, leaders from BJP-BSP and Congress are leaving the get together and becoming a member of the Samajwadi Get together, so now the household of SP is also falling aside. One MLC of Akhilesh Yadav’s get together has resigned. The SP chief has resigned saying that he’s damage.

Ghanshyam Lodhi retains a number of maintain on his society. Nevertheless, suspense nonetheless stays on what can be his subsequent step after resigning. Lodhi wrote in his resignation letter- “I wish to inform that because of the neglect of the backward and Dalit society of the Samajwadi Get together, I resign from the membership of the Samajwadi Get together and it hurts my coronary heart to not get due respect to the backward and Dalit society within the get together. Is. That is why I’m sending my resignation to you”.

There’s hypothesis that SP MLC might be part of BJP earlier than the elections. Nevertheless, nothing has been mentioned on behalf of Lodhi, nor has there been any response from the Samajwadi Get together on this resignation.

On Friday, former Uttar Pradesh ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini joined the Samajwadi Get together within the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. Together with them, 5 different BJP MLAs – Roshanlal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati, Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya and Bhagwati Sagar also joined the SP. Other than this, Chaudhary Amar Singh of NDA’s ally Apna Dal also joined the Samajwadi Get together.