up stf: accused arrested for supplying adulterated blood: accused arrested for supplying adulterated blood

accused arrested for supplying adulterated blood

Highlights UP STF arrested near Agra Expressway

One accused is posted as an assistant professor at Saifai Medical College.

The accused made several major revelations during the STF interrogation

Lucknow

UP STF on Thursday arrested two accused in connection with the supply of adulterated blood. Large blood-filled wallets have been seized from the accused. According to information received from STF, 1 doctor was also among the suppliers arrested.

A large number of blood packets have been seized from Dr Abhay Pratap Singh and Abhishek Pathak, who were arrested near Agra Expressway. The STF team said Dr Abhay Pratap Singh, a resident of the Dental College on Rae Bareli Road, is posted as an assistant professor at UP University of Medical College Saifai in Etawah. At the same time, Dr. Abhay’s partner Abhishek is a resident of Siddharthnagar.

This network was spread across many states in the country

During the arrest, the accused were coming to Lucknow after donating blood in blood donation camps in Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. In addition to these states, they used to bring blood from other states in the same way. He said 45 units of blood were found in a cardboard from the accused during the arrest. At the same time, when raids were carried out on the accused’s place in his flat, 55 units of blood were found inside a refrigerator used for domestic use. In addition, the team received 21 fake blood bank forms, two blood donation camp banners, a luxury car, a UP University of Medical Sciences sanitation card, 5 mobiles, 5 ATM cards, two PAN cards, a doctor membership card. Accused. And cash of Rs 23,830 has been seized.

Several blood banks came under scrutiny

After the arrest, the STF team of both the accused conducted a rigorous interrogation. In which the two have made several major revelations, including the names of other members of their gang. During the STF inquiry, he claimed to have supplied adulterated blood to several reputed hospitals in the capital Lucknow. Later, Awadh Hospital Alambagh, Verma Hospital Kakori, Kakori Hospital, Lucknow Nidan Blood Bank, Banthra and Mohanlalganj Hospitals, Sushma Hospital and many other hospitals have also come under scrutiny.