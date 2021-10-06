UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: UP Teacher Jobs: UP Teacher Recruitment Examination Total 1894 Vacancies Issued, Check Exam Date – Up Teacher Recruitment 2021 Admission Card Updeled.gov.in, Check Jess Exam Date

There are more than 1800 vacancies in UP.

The exam will be held on October 17.

UP Teacher Recruitment 2021 Admission Card, Exam Date: Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Authority has issued the admission card for the UP Teacher Recruitment Examination. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment (up shikshak bharti 2021) can download the UP Teacher Admit Card 2021 by visiting the official website of UP DElEd, updeled.gov.in.



The recruitment will take place in non-government aided junior high schools in the state. Below is the complete information of UP Teacher Recruitment and how to download the Admission Card. Registration number and password will be required to download the ticket.

Do you know when the exam will take place?

Uttar Pradesh Junior Aided Selection Test (UP JASE 2021) Uttar Pradesh Government and Aided School Teacher Job (UP Teacher Recruitment 2021) will be held on 17th October 2021.

UP Teacher Recruitment Admission Card 2021: Learn How To Download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit DELED UP’s official website, updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘UP JUNIOR AIDED SELECTION EXAM’ on the home page.

Step 3: Now, click on the link ‘UP JASE ADMIT CARD’.

Step 4: Enter the login details like registration number, password and captcha code here.

Step 5: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print it and keep it with you for further reference.

Vacancy Details (UP Teacher Vacancy Details)

A recruitment drive is underway to fill a total of 1894 vacancies of Assistant Teachers and Headmasters in UP aided schools, out of which 1504 vacancies are for Assistant Teachers and 390 Headmasters.

