UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: UP Teacher Recruitment admit card released, here is the direct link to download

UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: A total of 1894 vacant posts of Assistant Teacher and Head Master will be filled in UP Aided Schools through this recruitment process, out of which 1504 posts are for Assistant Teacher and 390 for Head Master.

UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: The admit card for the UP teacher recruitment exam has been released. It has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Authority. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment can download their admit card by visiting the official website of UP DElEd at updeled.gov.in.

These recruitments are going to happen in the state’s non-government aided junior high schools. Here is the complete details of UP Teacher Recruitment and how to download the admit card. Registration number and password will be required to download the admit card.

How to Download UP Teacher recruitment admit card 2021

To download the admit card, first of all visit the official website of D.L.Ed UP, updeled.gov.in.

Click on ‘UP JUNIOR AIDED SELECTION EXAM’ on the home page of the website.

Now, click on the link ‘UP JASE ADMIT CARD’ will appear.

Here submit the login details like registration number, password and captcha code etc.

As soon as you submit, a new page will open and your admit card will be displayed on the screen in front of you.

Now you can download it and take a print out of it and keep it with you.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://updeled.gov.in/Registration/Vacc/DVacc_candVerlogAfterVer.aspx.

