up tet: UPTET 2021: UP Teacher Eligibility Test to be held on 28th November, UPTET Exam Schedule Announced, See Important Information – uptet 2021 Exam Schedule Announced, uptet to be held on

Highlights UP TET 2021 exam schedule announced.

The UP Teacher Eligibility Test will be held on November 28.

UPTET applications can be submitted till October 25, 2021.

UPTET 2021 Notification: UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021 exam date) will be held on 28th November 2021. Those who dreamed of getting UP teacher jobs in UP were waiting for UPTET 2021 notification and exam schedule for many days. The UPTET exam will be held on 28th November 2021 in two shifts.



Applications will start from October 7 (UPTET online form)

Basic Education Special Secretary R.V. According to the notification issued by Singh, online applications for the UP TET 2021 exam will start from October 7, 2021 and eligible candidates can apply till October 25. The last date for submission of application fee is October 26. Eligible applicants will be examined on 28th November. UPTET results are expected to be announced by December 28, 2021.

UPTET notification (UPTET 2021 notification)

In fact, teacher qualification test is conducted for primary school teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh. The UPTET exam schedule has been released on Monday, September 27, 2021. However, candidates will have to wait a bit longer for notification. The UPTET notification will be published on the official website on 04 October.

When will the ticket be issued (UPTET ticket 2021)

According to the announced schedule, the Examination Regulatory Authority will provide a list of district-wise candidates to the district school inspectors to determine the examination centers by October 26. A list of all district level examination centers will be prepared by November 2. By November 8, the district level committee will send the list of centers along with the distribution of candidates to the Secretary, ERA. Admission tickets (UPTET 2021 tickets) will be made available to the candidates online from November 17.

Exam will be held on 28th November in two shifts (UPTET Exam 2021)

UPTET 2021 for appointments in primary schools will be held on November 28 from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while for upper primary schools on the same date from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. After the exam, the OMR sheets will reach the ERA office by November 30th.

UPTET Answer Key will be issued on 2nd December

After the exam, the answer key of UPTET 2021 will be uploaded on the official website on December 2. This will be followed by an opportunity to file objections from November 6. All objections will be assessed by a subject matter expert committee by November 22. Based on the report of the subject matter expert committee, the final key will be issued on November 24.

