up tgt Result: UP TGT Result 2021: UP TGT Teacher Recruitment 2016 Result Announced, Over 900 Passed, Here is the link – upsessb tgt Result 2021 for Biology announced on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

Highlights UP TGT Teacher Recruitment 2016 Results Announced

A total of 998 candidates passed.

Interviews will start from November 30.

UP TGT Results 2021: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) has announced the results of UP TGT Recruitment 2016 Examination. Candidates appearing for the written test for Biology teacher can view their results (UP TGT 2016 results) by visiting the official website of UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board www.upsessb.org. The Board has published the results of 998 candidates on its website.



In fact, a total of 9294 vacancies are being filled for TGT and PGT posts of various subjects through this UP Teacher Recruitment (UP Shikshak Bharati) Advertisement No. 01/2016-Examination. This includes a total of 7950 vacancies of UP TGT and a total of 1344 vacancies of PTT. Of these, the Board has announced the results of the written examination for the Biology TGT vacancy. Out of total 998 candidates, 959 are male and 39 are female.

See the next process here

UP TGT Biology Examination under Advertisement 01/2016 was conducted on 31st July, while UP TGT Examination under 01/2021 Advertising for 12 subjects was conducted on 7th and 8th August. Candidates who have qualified for the Biology subject examination will now be called for interview. The interview round will be conducted by the Board from 30th November to 02nd December 2021. Admission will be issued soon on the board’s website. Necessary guidelines will be issued along with the admission card. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

UP TGT Result 2021: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSESSB www.upsessb.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Result of Written Exam (Advertisement No. 01/2016 TGT)’.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Here are the roll numbers of eligible candidates.

Step 5: Check your roll number, download and print it for further reference.

