up tgt: UP TGT results announced for 12603 vacancies on 2021 upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

Highlights UP TGT exam results announced.

More than 12000 teachers will be recruited in secondary government schools.

A cut-off list of all 31 subjects has been issued.

UP TGT Recruitment Results 2021: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has announced UP TGT Result 2021. Candidates appearing for the August 2021 recruitment test can view their results by visiting the official website upsessb.org and upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.



Uttar Pradesh TGT (UPSESSB TGT 2021) exam was held on 7th and 8th August. UPSESSB will recruit more than 12000 teachers in Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Social Sciences, Arts, English, Agriculture, Physical Education. The cut-off list of all 31 subjects has been published online on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

Opportunity to download college selection and preference sheet till October 29, link activated

Selected candidates will have to download the College Choice and Preference Sheet by October 29, 2021. The Board (UPSESSB) has activated its link on its official website. You will need to enter your roll number and verification code on the website.

Vacancy Details (UP TGT Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details)

TGT (Children) – 11195 posts

TGT (Girls) – 1408

Total Vacancies – 12603 Posts

UP TGT Result 2021: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the news section on the home page, in the ‘Notice and Alerts’ section and on the panel based on the exam – for example, candidates who have applied for Biology can click on the panel as per Rule 12 (8). UPSESSB Rules, 1998 Advt. No. Click on the link ’01 / 2021 TGT BIOLOGY and so on ‘.

Step 3: The PDF list of selected candidates for the panel will open.

UP TGT Result 2021 Direct Link