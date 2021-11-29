UP: The bridge built in Shahjahanpur collapsed at a cost of 11 crores, was constructed in 2008, now you have to travel 60 km

A part of a two-km-long bridge over the Ramganga river collapsed in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Due to the breakdown of this bridge, now people will have to cover a distance of about 60 km more to travel five kilometers.

The bridge built at a cost of 11 crores in Shahjahanpur collapsed on Monday. This bridge was constructed in 2008. Due to the breakdown of this bridge, people will now have to cover a distance of 60 km more.

A part of a two-km-long bridge over the Ramganga river collapsed in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. However, there is no report of any casualty in this incident. District Magistrate Inder Vikram Singh said that the bridge connects Moradabad-Badaun with Jalalabad-Bareilly-Etawah. Recently one of its pillars was repaired after complaining about the fall.

The District Magistrate said that there was no traffic on the bridge when the accident happened. Traffic was immediately stopped after the incident and vehicles coming from Badaun-Moradabad were diverted via Amritpur and Farrukhabad.

Along with this, consent has been received from the government for the construction of Pantoon Bridge. He said that a team of engineers has been sent by the State Bridge Corporation for inspection and construction of Pantoon bridge.

Due to the breakdown of this bridge, now people will have to cover a distance of about 60 km more to travel five kilometers. According to the information received, Setu Corporation had made this bridge and given it to the Public Works Department. The condition of this bridge had started deteriorating for the last two years. Even before this, repair works have been done in the bridge.

It is being told that this bridge was approved to be built in 2002. It was completed in 2008 at a cost of Rs 11 crore, but this bridge could run only for 13 years. The local people had also made many complaints regarding the dilapidated bridge, but proper action was not seen. Now the administration is talking about investigating the matter.