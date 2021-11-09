Up to 40 thousand off on Maruti Suzuki vehicles! Know- Which model can get the benefit of how much? Up to 40,000 Rupees off on Maruti Suzuki vehicles! Know- how much benefit on which model – Up to Rs.40,000 off on Maruti Suzuki vehicles! Know- Which model can get the benefit of how much?

The Vitara Brezza is now on sale only with the petrol motor and can be found with benefits up to Rs 18,000 this month.

Maruti Suzuki is the largest car manufacturer in the country. The company is now offering great deals on its model line-up to keep the sales high even after the festive season. The carmaker is offering benefits up to Rs 40,000 on its models, which include upfront cash benefit, exchange bonus and corporate discount. Though the brand is yet to officially reveal the schemes, a dealer level source has shared the detailed information on the same from our partner website ‘Financial Express’. Let us know what benefits can be found on which models of Maruti Suzuki:

The company’s Alto 800 is the cheapest and smallest Maruti Suzuki car in the country. The entry-level hatchback can be availed with a cash benefit of Rs 15,000 (Rs 20,000 for the non-AC model and Rs 25,000 on the AC model) along with an exchange bonus. At present, there is no scheme applicable on the purchase of CNG variants.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with discounts of up to Rs 43,000. It also includes a cash benefit of Rs 25,000 (petrol model only), along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and cash benefit of up to Rs 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is one of the most popular vans in the country. It is available with a cash benefit of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Not only this, corporate discount of up to Rs.3000 is also applicable on the purchase of Eeco.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the best selling products of the carmaker. In November, WagonR is coming with a cash discount of Rs 5,000. Apart from this, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of around Rs 3,000 is also being offered.

Swift, which is counted among the company’s luxurious vehicles, can be purchased with a discount of up to Rs 25,000. This includes cash benefit of Rs 12,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The Dzire sub-forum sedan (sub-4m sedan) is getting a cash benefit of Rs 7,000. An exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 can also be availed on the purchase of Maruti Suzuki Dzire this month, while a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000 will also be available. If we add this month, a total discount of 20 thousand rupees is being given on Dzire.

The Vitara Brezza is now on sale only with the petrol motor and can be found with benefits up to Rs 18,000 this month. The discount includes Rs.10,000, exchange bonus of Rs.5,000, cash benefit of Rs.5,000 and corporate profit of Rs.3,000.

Ignis is the smallest offering among all the offerings from Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa chain. It is currently on sale with a cash discount of Rs.5,000, while it is available at Rs.10,000. An exchange bonus of Rs.2,500 is being offered and a corporate discount of Rs.2,500 is also available. That is, a total discount of up to Rs 18,000 can be obtained for this vehicle.

The premium hatchback Baleno from the Japanese carmaker is sold with a 1.2L petrol motor and two transmission options – MT and CVT. The former of the two is being offered with a cash benefit of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. However, the latter model misses out on the exchange bonus. Still, a corporate bonus of Rs 2,500 is being offered across the range.

The mid-size Ciaz is one of the largest offerings in its segment. It is priced at Rs 8.72 lakh (ex-showroom) and includes benefits up to Rs 30,000. There is an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate profit of Rs 5,000.

The S-Cross is the company’s car in the mid-size SUV segment, which competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and others. Now, the company is offering Rs. 35,000 on this car. Offering up to Rs. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

No discount on these vehicles: While the company is offering discounts on many of its models, the Celerio, Ertiga, and XL6 are out of the list. No benefits are being offered on these models.