Up to Rs 10,000 off on Moto edge 30 Pro, 60MP selfie camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

Smartphone maker Motorola has introduced its first phone Moto edge 30 Pro fast processor in the Indian market in the flagship phone. This phone is also offering users a 60 MP selfie camera and two 50-50 MP rear cameras. However, the sale of this phone is yet to start from March 4. Which customers can buy from Flipkart or Moto’s retail store.

Moto edge 30 Pro price

The starting price of this phone has been introduced at Rs 49,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is a phone introduced in only one variant. The phone comes in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White color options. There are many offers on this phone as well.

What are the offers

Talking about the launch offers of Moto edge 30 Pro, an instant discount of Rs 5,000 is being given on Flipkart for buying the phone using SBI credit card and cashback of up to Rs 5,000 is being given at retail stores. Apart from this, benefits of up to Rs 10,000 will be given on this phone from Jio Store. No-cost EMI options of up to nine months will also be available on purchase of this phone through Axis, HDFC, ICICI or SBI credit cards.

Moto edge 30 Pro Specifications

This phone has a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Also, the camera setup includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Motorola has added a triple camera setup with dual-LED flash. It is powered by high speed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The phone only comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM option.

68w fast charging support

On the other hand, talking about the display of this phone, it has a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD + AMOLED display. A 4800 mAh lithium-ion battery is also provided. Connectivity has been given in Handset, 68W Turbo-Power Charger, USB Type-C Cable, Sim Tool, Protective Case, Guides.