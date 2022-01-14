Up, Up and Away: Soar across the Coachella Valley in a hot air balloon



CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Identified for its stunning sunshine and leisure, the Coachella Valley is giving vacationers another reason to flee.

Hot air ballooning showcases a spectacular present of Mom Earth’s huge desert canvas from new heights.

“It is simply a stunning, stunning flight,” stated Steve Wilkinson, co-owner and pilot of Fantasy Balloon Flights. “We are able to see the Salton Sea at the finish of the valley and the windmills at the starting.”

As a business balloon pilot for greater than 40 years with 6,700 flights underneath his belt, Wilkinson says each launch is a new expertise.

“The winds change, the instructions change, and your passengers change,” he added.

Wilkinson takes delight in sharing his breathtaking views from above to numerous first-time adventures.

“It feels such as you’re floating – like clouds,” stated Gladys Sim-Avergonzado, who skilled her very first hot air balloon trip.

“Once you begin to take off, you’re feeling that – sort of like going up an elevator shaft,” defined passenger Darrel Kammeyer.

“You are a human drone; that is the solely approach I can clarify it,” stated passenger Susan Kammeyer.

Wilkinson says ballooning in the valley is like three-dimensioning crusing.

“You do not really feel up, down, ahead or again,” he described. “It is quiet; it is peaceable.”

To expertise the greatest view of Palm Springs, Temecula, or Ventura, reserve your subsequent aerial journey fantasyballoonflight.com

Fantasy Balloon Flights

74181 Parosella St.

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-568-0997 or (800) GO ABOVE

[email protected]