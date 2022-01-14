Up, Up and Away: Soar across the Coachella Valley in a hot air balloon
Hot air ballooning showcases a spectacular present of Mom Earth’s huge desert canvas from new heights.
“It is simply a stunning, stunning flight,” stated Steve Wilkinson, co-owner and pilot of Fantasy Balloon Flights. “We are able to see the Salton Sea at the finish of the valley and the windmills at the starting.”
As a business balloon pilot for greater than 40 years with 6,700 flights underneath his belt, Wilkinson says each launch is a new expertise.
“The winds change, the instructions change, and your passengers change,” he added.
Wilkinson takes delight in sharing his breathtaking views from above to numerous first-time adventures.
“It feels such as you’re floating – like clouds,” stated Gladys Sim-Avergonzado, who skilled her very first hot air balloon trip.
“Once you begin to take off, you’re feeling that – sort of like going up an elevator shaft,” defined passenger Darrel Kammeyer.
“You are a human drone; that is the solely approach I can clarify it,” stated passenger Susan Kammeyer.
Wilkinson says ballooning in the valley is like three-dimensioning crusing.
“You do not really feel up, down, ahead or again,” he described. “It is quiet; it is peaceable.”
To expertise the greatest view of Palm Springs, Temecula, or Ventura, reserve your subsequent aerial journey fantasyballoonflight.com
Fantasy Balloon Flights
74181 Parosella St.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-0997 or (800) GO ABOVE
[email protected]
