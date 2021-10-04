UP Vaccination News: More than 11 crore people were vaccinated in UP

In the case of Corona vaccine, UP has set another record in your name, surpassing other states. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal are ahead of many other states and UP has vaccinated more than 11 crore people. UP is the only state in the country to cross this figure. According to the information received from the state government, after completing 5 crore doses on August 3, 06 crore more vaccines were given in the next 63 days. So at the start of the vaccination program, it took about 100 days for the first 10 million vaccines.If you look at the nationwide status of vaccination, UP ranks first. Maharashtra is in second place with 08.40 crore doses, while Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal are in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

What do the numbers say?

As per the latest vaccination status in Uttar Pradesh, 15 crore 04 lakh people above the age of 18 years need to be vaccinated, more than 60 per cent (more than 08.82 million) people have taken the first dose till the time of writing the news, more than 02 crore 21 lakh people have taken both doses.



No cases were reported in 67 districts in the last 24 hours

According to the state government, a test of 01 lakh 36 thousand 516 samples conducted in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh found no new cases of infection in 67 districts. 08 new patients were found in Lucknow, 02 in Jhashi, while one each in Prayagraj, Ambedkar Nagar, Jaunpur, Farurkhabad, Barabanki and Mainpuri was confirmed to be covid positive. During the same period, 17 patients recovered and were discharged.

About 1.7 million people lost to Corona

Currently, the number of active covid patients in the state has come down to 158. So far, 16 lakh 86 thousand 821 residents of the state have recovered from the corona infection. As per latest situation, Amethi, Amroha, Baghpat, Ballia, Balrampur, Bhadohi, Eta, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Lalitpur, Mahoba , Mau, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Sant Kabirnagar, Shravasti, Sitapur, Varanasi and Unnao districts. Today, the district is free of covid infection.

Such a record

02 crore – 06 June

03 crore – 26 June

04 crore – July 17

05 crore- 03 August

06 crore- 17th August

07 crore- 29 August

08 Cr – 07 September

09 crore- 15th September

10 crore – 25 September

11 crore – 04 October

Top 05 states with the highest number of vaccinations

1- Uttar Pradesh – 11.04 crore

2- Maharashtra – 08.40 crore

3 -Madhya Pradesh – 06.42 crore

4 -Gujarat – 06.19 crore

5- West Bengal – 05.92 crore