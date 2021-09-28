UP Vaccination News: UP once again set a new record in vaccination, more than 38 lakh people got corona vaccine in one day – Covid vaccination set a new record 38 lakh people got vaccinated in one day

In the last 2 days, Uttar Pradesh became the first state in the country to have the highest number of vaccinations reaching 10 crore. After setting this record, the state government has directed the authorities to expedite the case of covid vaccination. This led to a mega vaccination campaign on Monday, September 27.UP once again set a new record after vaccination figures came out on Monday. Under which UP became the first state to vaccinate more than 38 lakh people in a single day.

38.43 lakh people were vaccinated at more than 16,000 centers

A total of 16,416 vaccination centers were set up across the state during the mega vaccination drive launched in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The first and second doses of the vaccine were given to 38 lakh 43 thousand 531 people at these centers. Additional Chief Secretary Health said that Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to vaccinate such a large number of people in a single day. With this, Uttar Pradesh has set a new record.

UP broke the September 6 record

Earlier on September 6, 33.42 lakh people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh, the highest number of covid vaccinations in any state in the country. Now, on Monday, UP has set a new record by breaking its own record.