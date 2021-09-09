up vidhan sabha chunav me bjp ticket formula: Uttar Pradesh BJP will give election ticket to assembly according to this formula: BJP will not give ticket to organization working in Uttar Pradesh assembly election

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has made it clear that no office bearer will be eligible to contest at the state or district level. The party has said that if anyone wants to contest the election, he will have to resign from the party. State BJP president Swatanter Dev Singh has already warned party leaders not to put up hoardings in their respective constituencies and claim their candidature.In fact, even in the last panchayat elections, the BJP had asked any leader holding any post in the state not to contest the panchayat elections. A decision was taken in the meeting of the BJP executive committee if the condition of leaving the post to contest the panchayat elections is kept for the state office bearers and district presidents.

Can the tickets of many existing MLAs be cut?

According to sources, BJP general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal clarified the rule at a party meeting. A BJP leader present at the meeting said that Bansal’s direction had become a topic of discussion at the meeting, adding that there were enough indications that many sitting MLAs would not get tickets again.

Performance of Panchayat elections, decision based on survey report!

According to party sources, the party’s performance in the panchayat elections is a factor that will determine the future of the existing MLAs. A party official said the MLAs in the constituency whose party did poorly in the panchayat elections may not get tickets. In addition, the report of the party’s internal survey on the performance of the MLA will also be decisive.

BJP reversed its decision in the Panchayat elections

The BJP had earlier announced that relatives of party leaders would not be given a chance to contest the panchayat elections. However, the party later preferred the winning factor and voluntarily gave tickets to the sons and daughters and wives of its leaders.

The BJP wants to bring in 300 more seats like in 2017

Officials said they are made to break the rules in politics. Only the performance of one MLA can reduce this wave of anti-incumbency. The party is determined to repeat the performance of more than 300 seats in 2017.

