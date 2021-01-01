up Vidhan Sabha Election 2022: UP Vidhansabha election 2022: UP Assembly Election 2022

Highlights Big announcement of Yogi government to attract youth

1 crore youth will play an important role in the forthcoming assembly elections

Yogi’s vision was to look at the UP elections in the rainy season

Lucknow

The BSP is organizing Brahman Prabodhan Parishad in every district for the UP Assembly elections 2022, while on the occasion of SP Janeshwar Mishra’s birthday, they have started the UP mission by organizing a cycle yatra. At the same time, the BJP has now made a big announcement to attract the youth.

On the third day of the monsoon session, the vision of the Yogi government for the 2022 UP Assembly elections was visible. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the House that phones and tablets would be provided to one crore youth. We will tell you that these are all voters of the upcoming UP Assembly, who can play an important role.

‘In the past, the state was number one in riots’

Yogi Adityanath told the House on Thursday that the government had spoken about Antyodaya while presenting the first budget in 2017. The administration has extended its benefits to the last person without any discrimination. The budget has doubled in the last four years. Per capita income has doubled in the last five years. In the past, the state was at the forefront of riots and corruption.

‘State economy reaches second place’

Yogi said that due to the hard work done in the last few years, the economy of the state has reached No.2. In the past, there were epidemics and deaths. The Prime Minister also survived and everyone got food. Today food is being provided free of charge and bags are also being provided to carry it.

Provides electricity to 2 crore 94 lakh people

Our government has built 40 lakh houses so far. Today, UP ranks first in tourism. 2 crore 94 lakh people were provided electricity connection. All of us in UP have families. If there is development, everyone will be there.

