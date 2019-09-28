UP Warriors beat Haryana Steelers 37-30 – UP Warriors beat Haryana Steelers 3730

Disclaimer :This article has been automatically uploaded from the agency feed. It was not edited by the team at Navbharattimes.com. No author | English | Updated: September 28, 2019, 9:45 p.m. Panchkula, Sep 28 (PTI) UP Warriors thrashed hosts Haryana Steelers 37-30 on Saturday to advance to the playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). UP Warriors now need just one point to advance to the playoffs. In this dramatic match, Shrikant Jadhav made Super 10 again. He scored a total of 11 points. Apart from him, Nitesh Kumar and Surendra Gill also did well. UP Warriors have 58 points from 18 matches and are fifth in the table.

Panchkula, Sep 28 (PTI) UP Warriors thrashed hosts Haryana Steelers 37-30 on Saturday to advance to the playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). UP Warriors now need just one point to advance to the playoffs. In this dramatic match, Shrikant Jadhav made Super 10 again. He scored a total of 11 points. Apart from him, Nitesh Kumar and Surendra Gill also did well. UP Warriors have 58 points from 18 matches and are fifth in the table.

Navbharat Times News App: Country-world news, status of your city, education and business updates, movie and sports world events, viral news and religion-karma … Get latest Hindi news Download NBT app

Like the NBT Facebook page to stay updated with the latest news

Pro Kabaddi League: Bangalore Bulls beat U Mumbai by 4th, Titans beat Jaipur by 4th Next article