UP Warriors try to get a place in the playoffs with a strong performance at home

Greater Noida, Oct 3 (PTI) With a win away from a place in the playoffs in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League, UP Warriors will improve their record last season with a strong performance in the home leg starting October 5. Table toppers Dabangg will play their first home leg match against Delhi at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Sangh. In the final, the team traveled to the semifinals but failed to win (three defeats and a draw) in five home leg matches. Before the home leg, the GMR Group franchise team interacted with the media here where head coach Jasveer Singh and captain Nitesh Kumar, all-rounder Ashu were present. “We’ve learned from past mistakes and will do better this time around,” the team’s head coach said. “Last time some of our players were injured before the domestic league but this time most of the players are fit and in their rhythm. We will try to win the first match and qualify for the playoffs for the rest of the matches,” he said. I can give young players a chance. “The team is sixth in the table with 58 points from 10 matches with 10 wins. Five teams have qualified for the playoffs, while the sixth team will face UP Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers.” Will have to. The good thing for us is that we have to play four matches. “Captain Nitesh said that the team has regained momentum and is ready to handle the challenge of Delhi. Was largely successful in preventing. But there were some problems. Defense Nitesh said, “We are playing as a unit and the feature of the team is that we do not rely on attacking or defending any one player. We have made the right combination and want to go to the playoffs with a natural and fearless game. Is. “Apart from Dabangg Delhi, UP Warriors will play in the home leg against Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans and defending champions Bangalore Bulls.

