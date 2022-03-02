Entertainment

Upasana Singh rubbishes rumors of a fight with Kapil Sharma actress reveals the real reason for leaving the show

2 days ago
Upasana Singh rubbishes rumors of a fight with Kapil Sharma actress reveals the real reason for leaving the show
Upasana Singh has recently given an interview, in which she has told about Kapil and their relationship.

Upasana Singh who played the role of ‘Bua’ in Kapil Sharma’s show. At the same time, when he left his show, rumors started spreading in the media that he had a rift with Kapil Sharma. For a long time, ‘Bua’ i.e. Upasana Singh is not seen in Kapil Sharma’s show. Recently, Upasana has broken the long silence regarding this matter. He told that there was no quarrel between him and Kapil.

Upasana Singh who has worked in films as well as in many TV shows. At the same time, she has made everyone laugh a lot by playing the character of ‘Bua’ in Kapil’s show. Recently, Upasana has given an interview to Times of India, in which she has talked about her relationship with Kapil Sharma. During this, he told that the reports of rift with Kapil are only rumours. He also said that Kapil and his relationship are very good and that Kapil is a ‘good boy’.

Upasana said, “When I was playing the role of aunt in Kapil’s show, I was enjoying working with him. Then later he started his own show and moved to another channel. I couldn’t switch to another channel because I had signed a contract and that’s why I had to continue working with the channel. I had no rift with Kapil, but people felt that I am not happy working with Kapil.

During this, she also said that she wants to work with Kapil, but only when she gets a good role. The actress said, ‘I did a few episodes with Kapil but then I thought instead of working on his show for a few minutes, why not do some creative work which is satisfying’.

Upasana said about Kapil and their relationship, ‘Kapil and I are still very good friends, we keep talking to each other regularly. I hope he will write a role for me someday which will showcase my talent and give me creative satisfaction as an actor.

Upasana Singh further said in this interview that ‘Kapil is a good boy and Kapil has also done voice over for my Punjabi film. At the same time, when he brings some suitable work for me, then I will work with him.


