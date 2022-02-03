UPCA Apex Council Members Filed Petition Against Officials Including Rajeev Shukla For Favorite to family members

Case in High Court Against UPCA Officials for favor to family members: There have been allegations against the UPCA officials regarding familialism and friendliness. Apex Council members have filed a petition against it in the High Court.

Questions are being raised on familyism and friendship in the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. The matter has now reached the High Court as well. Let us tell you that many people, including the brother of senior BCCI office-bearer Rajeev Shukla, the family of former office assistant Akram Saifi, the son of the former director, have been given life membership of the UPCA.

Seven of the 19 Apex Council members objected and questioned when the names of these life-members appeared in the voting lists for the high-ranking elections on February 13-15. He has also filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court regarding this.

The petition has leveled allegations against long-serving officers. It has been said in the allegations that such people want to maintain their control by giving life membership to their relatives and friends and want to interfere in the activities of the association. The petition also states that the State

The members also alleged that out of 75 districts of UP, only 41 have state affiliation and are eligible to vote. Granting voting rights to 24 new life members and five corporate members “is a strategic plan to transform the electoral roll and the character of the State Cricket Association.”

Where the petitioners have questioned the appointments of these life members and sought an impartial inquiry. On the other hand, UPCA officials said in defense that the right to give voting rights to life members was given by the association even before the last election (2019).

Two directors of UPCA and one joint secretary have been made among the new life members. It is worth mentioning that for the two seats of the President, Vice President, Secretary and Apex Council, representatives from 41 districts, 50 life members and 5 corporate members will be elected.

Gautam Dutta, counsel for the petitioners said, “The Hon’ble Division Bench of Allahabad High Court in its order dated January 10, 2022 had issued notices to BCCI, UPCA and newly inducted Life Members and Corporate Members. The respondents were also directed to file counter-affidavits on the issues raised in the writ petition.

Petitioner and member of UPCA Apex Council Rakesh Mishra while talking to Indian Express said, “No agenda was placed before the Apex Council for induction of new members including corporate members.” There was no discussion and no approval given. There should be an impartial inquiry into how the UPCA is being run and the family members of current and former officers were made life members.

Rakesh Mishra’s son-in-law’s name is also included in the list of new life members. Responding to this, he said, ‘He was not a member of our family when he was made a member.’ On the other hand, UPCA director Yudhveer Singh had accepted the appointment of his son and brother of Rajiv Shukla and Akram Saifi.

The CoA (Committee of Administrators), which governed the BCCI for nearly three years, had filed a status report on the Supreme Court order saying that the previous UPCA elections were not conducted in a fair manner. According to this, 37 districts were given voting rights instead of 76 to keep their control in the UPCA and make the election results according to their own. Apart from this 31 life members were involved.

The petition shows “JK Cement Private Limited, UFlex Group, Ekana Sportz City, Lohia Corp Limited and Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd” as new corporate members. JK Group has a long association with cricket activities.

The main allegations of conflict of interest are on the BCCI Vice President, senior UPCA functionaries and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla. Shukla first became the UPCA secretary and director in 2005. When the UPCA updated its constitution based on the reforms of the Justice RM Lodha committee, Shukla and two others were designated as “non-retired directors”. He left the post in December 2021.

Rajeev Shukla and any of the other life members of the UPCA have not yet responded to this matter involving allegations of familialism and did not respond to calls and messages. His brother Sudhir Shukla had said that, ‘He has been associated with Kanpur Cricket for the last 40 years and he has become a life member because of his work and not because of his family ties.’