UPCATET 2022 Registration starts at upcateteexam.org, check out schedule and key points here

Online registration for Uttar Pradesh Joint Agriculture and Technology Entrance Examination (UPCATET 2022) has started. UPCATET is organized for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and doctoral courses. Candidates who want to get admission in these courses can fill up the online registration form by visiting the official website upcateteexam.org. Below is the direct link to apply online.

See here UP CAT 2022 Schedule
According to the notification issued on the official website, the deadline for online registration is April 30, 2022. Candidates will be given an opportunity to revise the application from 01 to 05 May. The UPCATET 2022 exam will be held on 16th and 17th June 2022. Tickets can be uploaded on the official website on June 1, 15 days before the exam. The results of the entrance test will be announced on June 30 and the counseling process will start from July 3. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Learn how to apply
Step 1: First go to upcatetexam.org.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the Registration link in the latest update @ UPCATET.
Step 3: Log in using required details.
Step 4: UPCATET 2022 application form will open.
Step 5: Fill the application form and upload the relevant documents.
Step 6: Pay and submit the application fee.
Step 7: Your form will be submitted, you can take a printout and keep it with you.

Application fee
Applicants wishing to apply for the exam will have to pay a registration fee. The fee for general and OBC category applicants is Rs.1250 / -, while for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs.1050 / -.

Important information related to the exam

  • The UPCATET question paper will be available in both English and Hindi languages.
  • The paper pattern and syllabus are as per the syllabus for which the candidate has applied. However, each question paper consists of 200 objective questions of 600 marks.
  • For each correct answer, candidates will be given 3 marks and for each wrong answer 1 mark will be deducted as a negative sign.
  • This exam will run for 3 hours.
  • After the results, the counseling process will be completed in three rounds. Click on this information bulletin link for more details and read carefully.

Direct link to apply online

