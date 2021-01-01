UPCET Admit Card 2021: NTA has released Admit Card for CBT at upcet.nta.nic.in. Download with these steps

UPCET Admit Card 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has UPCET Admit Card 2021 has been issued. Candidates who have appeared in Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) applied for, he is now NTA UPCET official website of upcet.nta.nic.in You can download your admit card through

As per the official notice, candidates download their admit card from the official website by using Application Number and Date of Birth and read the given instructions carefully. Also check thoroughly the courses/papers applied, exam centres, exam dates and shifts. All the registered candidates to appear in this exam can download the admit card through these steps on the official website.

How to download UPCET Admit Card 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of NTA UPCET at upcet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link for UPCET Admit Card 2021 appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Here enter your login details and click on submit button.

Step 5: Then your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Now you can download your admit card and take a print out also.

Applications were invited from candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test till July 15. Now this computer based exam will be conducted on 5th September and 6th September 2021 in three shifts. In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates can visit the NTA Help Desk 011-4075 9000 can contact on Apart from this, the candidates can also apply to NTA [email protected] You can also email. For more details candidates check official website.

