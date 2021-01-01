upcet.nta.nic.in: UPCET 2021 Admission Card: UPCET Admission Card Issued on upcet.nta.nic.in, How to Download – Upcet 2021 Admission Card Issued on upcet.nta.nic.in, Steps to Download Here

UPCET 2021 Admission and Exam Date:The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admission papers for the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET 2021) on Wednesday, September 01, 2021. Candidates who had applied for this exam (Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test 2021) can now download their Admission Card (UPCET 2021 Admission Card) from the official website upcet.nta.nic.in.



The NTA has announced that admission tickets will not be sent to any candidate by post, and they will have to download it from the website itself. All the candidates have to take the printout of UPCET 2021 Admission Card before the examination and take it to the examination center, otherwise they will not be able to sit for the examination.

When will UPCET 2021 exam be held (UPCET 2021 exam date)

The Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET 2021) will be conducted on September 4 and 5 in Computer Based Mode (CBT) at several centers in Uttar Pradesh. The UPCET examination is conducted annually by the NTA for students seeking admission in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses from UPET’s higher educational institutions. This year, the examination has been delayed due to Kovid-19 epidemic.

UPCET 2021 Admission: Learn how to download Admission

Step 1: Visit UPCET’s official website upcet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down and click on the ticket download link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials like application number, date of birth and name here.

Step 5: Your UPCET 2021 Admission Card will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout of the admission card for future reference.

