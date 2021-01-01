upcet.nta.nic.in: UPCET 2021: UP General Entrance Exam Dates Announced, Here are Notifications and Admission Updates – Upcet 2021 Exam Dates Issued on upcet.nta.nic.in, Admission Update Here

Highlights Important notification of NTA issued.

UPCET 2021 exam schedule announced.

UPCET exams will be held in the state on September 05 and 06.

UPCET 2021 Exam Date and Admission Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test 2021 (UPCET 2021). UPCET 2021 (Uttar Pradesh General Entrance Examination 2021) Examination will be held on 5th and 6th September. You can view the schedule of Uttar Pradesh CET 2021 exam on the official website of NTA and on the official website of UPCET upcet.nta.nic.in.



UPCET Exam (UPCET 2021 Date and Time)

UPCET will be conducted in different shifts on both the days for different courses. The exams will be held on September 5 from 8 to 10 in the morning, from 4 to 6 in the afternoon and on September 6 from 8 to 10 in the morning, from 12 to 2 in the afternoon and from 4 to 7 in the afternoon.

Admission Card (UPCET 2021 Admission Card)

NTA has announced the date and time of UPCET exam. Students are now waiting for their tickets. NTA will issue UPCET 2021 Admission Card in due time before the exam. Hall tickets will soon be published on the official website upcet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to read the instructions carefully for more details.

Counseling and seat allocation process

Eligible candidates for UPCET 2021 will be called for counseling and allotment of seats. Allocation will be made on the basis of rank or marks obtained in the examination. The UPCET 2021 exam was initially scheduled for May 18, 2021, but was postponed to June 25, 2021 due to the ongoing Kovid-19 epidemic.

About UPCET

State level examination is for candidates appearing for B.Pharm), B.Des, BHMCT, B.Voc, BFA, BFAD, MCA, Integrated MBA, B.Tec Lateral Entry, B.Pharm Lateral Entry, MCA. Desire to take admission in BBA, MSc, and MTech courses.

UPCET 2021 Exam Schedule Notification

