upcet results 2021: UPCET results 2021 announced on upcet.nta.nic.in, how to check – upcet results 2021 announced on upcet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

UPCET Results 2021: UPCET results 2021 announced on upcet.nta.nic.in

Highlights UPCET 2021 results announced.

The exam was held on 5th and 6th September.

Passed candidates can get admission in UG, PG courses.

UPCET Results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPCET) 2021 today, September 30, 2021. Candidates appearing for the NTA UPCET 2021 exam can now check their result (UPCET Result 2021) by visiting the official website of NCTA UPCET upcet.nta.nic.in. Keep the application number with you to check the results.



Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) conducted the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination i.e. UPCET 2021 on 5th and 6th September 2021. Examinations were conducted online at various examination centers across the country. The way to check NTA UPCET results is given below. In addition, candidates can also check their result (UPCET 2021 result) with the help of direct link given below.

UPCET Result 2021: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA UPCET mentioned above.

Step 2: Scroll down to the home page and click on the ‘upcet 2021 result’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Type your application number, date of birth and security PIN here.

Step 5: Your result will open on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

What is UPCET?

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination which is called Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination i.e. UPCET. This exam was conducted by Dr. A.P.J. Admission to various UG and PG courses are conducted at Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) and other UPSEE participating universities or accredited institutions.

Direct link to UPCET 2021 results

Official website link