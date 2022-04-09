Upcoming Cruiser Bikes in India 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Meteor 650 Triumph Tiger 1200 Complete Details – Upcoming Cruiser Bikes in India 2022

Many new two wheelers have been launched in the country’s two wheeler sector from January to March, which includes scooters to bikes. After this, more two wheelers are going to be launched soon.

If you also want to buy a new bike, then know here about the bikes that are going to be launched in India very soon, which includes from cruiser bikes to sports bikes.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Royal Enfield has launched its Meteor cruiser bike in the domestic market of India, after which the company is preparing to launch its second cruiser bike Hunter 350.

According to media reports, the company can launch this Hunter 350 cruiser bike in the festive season around Diwali in 2022. According to the reports, the Hunter 350 could be Royal Enfield’s cheapest cruiser bike till date which will prove to be economical both in terms of price and mileage.

Royal Enfield Meteor 650: In view of the success of this cruiser bike after launching the Meteor 350, the company can also launch its premium version Meteor 650 soon.

According to media reports, the design of this bike will be largely similar to the Meteor 350 but it will be completely different in terms of features and specifications.

In this bike, the company can provide turn by turn navigation, double disc, dual ABS system, digital instrument console, and dual exhaust pipe. The company can give the same engine in this bike which is given in Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Triumph Tiger 1200 The company has recently launched its new premium bike Triumph Tiger 660 in India, after which the company is also preparing to launch the heavy engine version of this bike soon, which has been named Triumph Tiger 1200.

The company has not yet made any official announcement regarding the launch of this premium bike in India, but it is believed that in the festive season of Diwali, the company will launch this bike in the domestic market of India.

In this bike, the company is going to add features like 7-inch TFT display, cornering anti-lock braking system, traction control, cruise control, three riding modes, hill hold, heated grips, etc.

Talking about engine and power, according to media reports, the company will give a three-cylinder engine of 1160 cc in it. This engine will generate 150 PS of maximum power and 130 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.