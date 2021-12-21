Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions for Christmas week in Albany, December 21





LOA, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities announced Saturday, December 18, that a 19-year-old Snow College student, who had been reported missing on Wednesday, December 15, was found alive. In a press conference held on Sunday, police informed the public they had arrested a suspect in her disappearance.

The suspect arrested in this case is 39-year-old Brent Brown. Brown has been arrested on multiple felony charges including aggravated kidnapping and obstruction of justice.