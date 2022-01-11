Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, January 11
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions are listed under. Automobiles in violations are topic to ticketing and/or tow.
Wednesday, January 12
- On Wednesday, January twelfth from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will probably be restricted in the space of St. James Church on Delaware Avennue for a funeral.
- Starting on Wednesday, January twelfth at 7:00 a.m. till Friday, January twenty eighth at 4:00 p.m., parking will probably be restricted on either side of Eileen Road from 57 Eileen Road to Melrose Avenue for AWD automobiles.
Thursday, January 13
- On Thursday, January thirteenth from 7:00 a.m. to five:00 p.m., parking will probably be restricted on the west facet of Broadway simply south of Pine Road for a transfer.
- On Thursday, January thirteenth from 3:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will probably be restricted on the north facet of Hudson Avenue close to 351 Hudson Avenue for service automobiles.
Friday, January 14
- On Friday, January 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will probably be restricted on the south facet of Morris Road close to 652 Morris Road and the south facet of Elm Road close to 60 Elm Road for a transfer.
- On Friday, January 14th from 7:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m., parking will probably be restricted on the north facet of Elk Road simply east of Dove Road for a truck supply.
- Starting on Friday, January 14th from 7:00 a.m. till Sunday, January sixteenth at 8:00 p.m., parking will probably be restricted on the north facet of Myrtle Avenue close to 13 Myrtle Avenue for a transfer.
