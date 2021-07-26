Upcoming Ipo This Week Invest Money In Glenmark Life And Rolex Rings

Glenmark Life’s IPO is scheduled to open on July 27. At the same time, the IPO of Rolex Rings will open on July 28.

New Delhi. There are better options for earning from the market at this time. You can earn good money with little investment and it is completely risk free too. There are two IPOs (initial public offering) coming this week, through which you can make huge profits. Glenmark Life Sciences and Rolex Rings Limited are giving a better earning opportunity to the general public. According to the information, the IPO of Glenmark Life is going to open on July 27. At the same time, the IPO of Rolex Rings will open on July 28.

Rolex Rings IPO

Rolex Rings Limited IPO will be the 29th IPO in the year 2021. The band for this IPO price has been fixed at Rs 880-900. The company will try to raise Rs 731 crore from this IPO. A fresh issue of 56 crores will be made in this issue. Under the offer for sale, 75 lakh shares will be sold. This IPO will be open for subscription from July 28 to 30. You will be able to invest within three days.

It is worth noting that the company is engaged in the export of bearings and other automotive parts to India and many other countries. The company manufactures components for sectors such as two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and off highway vehicles, electric vehicles, industrial machinery, wind turbines. The company’s three production units are located in Rajkot.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO

The subscription to Glenmark Life Science IPO will be open from July 27 to July 29. The company will try to raise around Rs 1514 crore through IPO. The share price for the IPO will be fixed between Rs 695-720. Glenmark Life Sciences IPO will have lots. There will be 20 shares in a lot. Investors will be required to buy at least one lot. In this case, it is necessary to invest at least Rs 14400 in terms of higher price band Rs 720. Investors can buy a maximum of 13 lots. This investment will be up to Rs 187200.