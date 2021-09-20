Upcoming movie Radhika Madan on Shidat: Radhika Madan movie opened on Shidat

Actress Radhika Madan is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. In a short span of time, he has created a special place for himself in the film industry. Radhika, who has been acclaimed for her performances in films like ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, ‘Patakha’ and ‘English Medium’, is currently discussing her new film ‘Shidat’. In an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times, the actress spoke openly on a number of issues. Here are excerpts from the conversation:‘No, no, I’m a man of love. If I have love I do it with full dedication otherwise I don’t. My love is zero or a hundred. I don’t understand the love that counts in the middle. Whatever the measure, I have no love at all. I’m a bit old-fashioned in this regard but I love to love it. Also my Karthik personality in the film is completely different. She thinks with her mind, is practical. Complicates a simple thing like love because in today’s age we have a list of what it should be, it should be then it will think more. The only thing I really liked was that this character is completely different from me, so it was a lot of fun doing it.

Have you ever done something special for someone you love, or has someone else done something similar for you?

‘Yeah, whenever I’ve been in a relationship, I’ve tried to break all the shackles. Like, when I was doing a TV show I was in a long distance relationship and then my shooting schedule was too long, 16 hours-18 hours, so I remember it was my boyfriend’s birthday. I finished my shoot. Packing at about 11 p.m. The overnight flight took off at 1am and arrived there at 3am. There I just wished him a happy birthday, hugged him and within an hour I took a flight back to Mumbai and went to the set, so I stayed awake for two days in a row. Just to wish him a happy birthday, just to hug him once. ‘



Your last film ‘English Medium’ was released when it was locked down in cinemas. Then ‘Shiddat’ is also coming on OTT instead of theater, so is there any disappointment about it?

‘Certainly not. I am so thankful that ‘Angrezi Medium’ has also come on OTT because in the end, we make the film so that it reaches the people. The scope of OTT is very large. My love for English medium changed my life after coming to OTT. Yes, we also shot ‘Shidat’ for the theater, but I’m glad we were able to bring it to OTT. Look, our job is to entertain people and we are lucky that our work is reaching people. It doesn’t matter what medium the rest is coming from.

This is the time from ‘English medium’ to ‘Shiddat’, this is the year and a half of Kovid epidemic, what has it changed for you? How did you handle that?

‘This epidemic has taught me a lot. Earlier I had made my work my life. My priority was my work but when Kovid came I went home at the first opportunity. Spent time with his family members. I realized that nothing was more important to me than my family. The work is too late. The health of loved ones is paramount. It taught me to be thankful for the little things bro, you have food on your plate, you have a roof over your head, your family is fine, that’s a big deal. This epidemic has pushed the reset button and changed my life priorities.



In your next film ‘Kutte’, you are working with veteran actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma. Any discomfort about this? Did you meet these actors about the film?

“I haven’t met the cast yet, but I did read with Akash (director). I’m very excited but a little nervous when you work with such great people. Well, when I go on set, I don’t feel much if I’m in character, But now I think, when you take this name, it’s a very anxious thing. However, I’m more excited. I got this script and I’m lucky to be working with such great people. I hope that as the script is written. The character can be beautifully portrayed.

You are also swimming in ‘Shidat’. You had special training for that but the trailer didn’t show anything special. How important is this aspect of your personality in the film?

‘This movie is a love story, so it doesn’t matter so much for me to be a swimmer. This is a side track but I believe you should pay equal attention to the side track. So be it for one scene or for two scenes. You have to train hard, so I used to go to Chembur every day to learn to swim because I didn’t even know how to swim. I used to swim two to three hours every day. The rest of my coaches were very helpful in capturing that body language.

