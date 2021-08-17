Upcoming movies 2021: Audiences return to cinemas, upcoming movies that may get bumper openings at the box office in 2021

After the second wave of Corona, there were a lot of boots on how audiences across the country would react now. But in Bollywood, where Akshay Kumar played the role of releasing his ‘Bell Bottom’ movie in theaters. At the same time, the people of Southern cinema had started even before him. With all the restrictions, ‘Bell Bottom’, which was released in cinemas on August 19, has collected around Rs 250 crore in India and Rs 40 crore worldwide in its first two weeks. Of course, for a superstar like Akshay Kumar, the earnings will be considered very low, but given the current situation, industry experts are considering a good performance. Market experts say that the audience is slowly reaching the right cinemas.

Trade analyst Sumit says, “No matter what the collection is, ‘Bell Bottom’ has worked to bring it back to life in cinemas. All the cinemas that have been closed since March 2020 have reopened with the release of Bell Bottom. Now we need to release such big movies continuously. On the other hand, South Cinema’s ‘SR Kalyanmandapam’, which was released on August 6, grossed Rs 12 crore, indicating a positive mood among the audience. Raja Raja Chaura, which will be released next week, has grossed Rs 7 crore.

Cinemas are still closed in Maharashtra

The opening of the cinema in Maharashtra was announced in the last week of July. Soon after, Akshay announced the release of his film on July 19. But in the end, the cinema in Maharashtra did not open and the makers of ‘Bell Bottom’ decided to release the film without it. Maharashtra’s cinemas are not expected to open this month either. In particular, Maharashtra has about three and a half thousand screens out of about 10,000 cinemas across the country. In such a situation, Bell Bottom had to bear the direct loss of one third of the screen. In addition, evening shows do not run due to 50 per cent audience restrictions in the rest of the screen and night bans in some states. Despite such restrictions, if ‘Bell Bottom’ has collected Rs 25 crore in the first two weeks, expert audiences are now taking it as a sign that it is ready to return to filmmaking.

Bell Bottom and Faces were upset at the box office, Shang Chi and F9 were earning Rs

The market will be adorned with Kangana’s ‘Thalayavi’ and Hollywood movies

Reaching the cinemas to watch ‘Bell Bottom’, the audience has hinted somewhere that Raunak will return. Hollywood films like ‘Fast and Furious 9’ and ‘Shang Chi’ released in the past have made billions of rupees. Further, films like Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalayavi’ and James Bond series ‘No Time to Die’ are expected to keep the cinemas alive.

South Indian films will clash

Producer and film business analyst Girish Johar says, “Southern cinemas started showing films before us and there is also a good response from the audience. In the next few days, Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalayavi’ will do well at the box office, Rajinikanth’s ‘Annathe’ on Diwali and Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ on Christmas day. Next year, there is a huge craze for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, Yash’s’ KGF 2 ‘and SS Rajamouli’s’ RRR’. According to Girish, “If we talk before Kovid, the collection of Rs 25 crore in two weeks of Akshay’s ‘Bell Bottom’ will definitely be very low.” But if we talk about the current situation, instead of weighing the film in the scales of a hit or a flop, it would be called a good performance. On the one hand, cinemas in Maharashtra are closed, on the other hand, 50 per cent capacity restrictions apply to all other states. In such a scenario, even if Bell Bottom earns Rs 25 crore, it should be considered as a big earner in the right days. At the same time, Southern cinema films are doing well. Everyone has expectations from ‘Thalaivi’ in the future.