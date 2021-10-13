Upcoming Smartphone: Redmi coming in October, these powerful camera phones of Reality, know what will be the price and other features

Xiaomi Redmi Note is about to launch its upgraded version Note 11 Pro Max. It will come to India in Pife G variant. In this phone you are being given a great camera 108 megapixels, with which 8 + 5 + 2 MP cameras are also being given.

If you are also planning to get a new phone and you want a phone with a battery and high processor with a strong camera, then this news can be useful for you, because here are some phones of Redmi and Reality. Which can be launched in the month of October and you can easily buy it within your budget. You will get this mobile phone in 20 thousand or a little less or more. In which 108 megapixel camera and strong battery have also been given. Let us know about them in detail…

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Max 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note is about to launch its upgraded version Note 11 Pro Max. It will come to India in Pife G variant. In this phone you are being given a great camera 108 megapixels, with which 8 + 5 + 2 MP cameras are also being given. Its selfie camera will be of 32 MP. It has a processor of 778G. Its display size will be 6.67 inches. Talking about the battery, it will be of 52000 MH. Its price will be Rs 19,999.

realme 9 pro

This phone has not been officially announced yet, but it is believed that it can also be launched in the month of October. In this phone you are given a 6.5 inch display. Along with this, you are also given super amoled. Its camera also comes with 108 MP + 8 + 5 + 2 MP quad primary camera while the front camera comes with 16 MP + 2. It will be available in 8 GB variant. It runs Snapdragon 730G. Its price in India will be Rs 19,999.

xiaomi redmi note 11

In this you get a 6.51 inch display with Super Amoled. The cameras in this are 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP quad primary camera while the selfie camera comes with 16 MP. It comes with 4 GB and 64 GB storage. It runs an octa-core processor. It will be available for Rs 11,999. Its battery will be 5000 mAh.

Read also: Ration Card: You can change mobile number from your ration card online, know the easy way

realme gt neo

This phone comes with 6.43 inch (16.33 cm) 409 PPI, Super AMOLED. Talking about its camera, it has 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple primary camera while 16 MP front camera is available. Its battery will come with 4500 mAh fast charging. It will cost 20, 190 in India.