Upcoming Smartphones 2022 in India: Top 5 Smartphones Redmi 10A, Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 lite 5G will set to be launched this week , the price will also be less

The coming week is going to introduce many smartphones in India. That is, if you are looking for a new smartphone, in which along with modern features, you also get a strong camera, powerful battery at a low price, then here is information about five such smartphones. These phones can hit the Indian markets this week. This includes the latest smartphones from Realme, OnePlus and Xiaomi. Let us know the details about them…

Redmi 10A

This smartphone is likely to be launched on April 20, 2022. The smartphone has already been launched in China, and now it can be launched in India. Its variant launched in China is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Redmi 10A has 5000 mAh battery. Its price can be Rs 7,599.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

This phone can be launched in India on April 30, 2022. However, the launch date has not been confirmed yet. According to the information, the smartphone will come with a 6.6-inch display. Also, the smartphone will house a 5000mAh battery. At the same time, there will be a triple rear camera of 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP. Its price can be Rs 10690.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 Pro is planned to be launched in India on April 27. Which was recently launched in the world markets. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s top Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The flagship smartphone is backed by a 4,6000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. Since this is a flagship phone, its price can be premium.

iQOO Z6 Pro

This phone can be presented in India on 27 April. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor can be given in the smartphone. Also, this phone can give better performance for gaming. Because 32923mm2 flagship VC liquid cooling system can be given in the smartphone to make gaming smooth in it. Its price can range from 10 thousand to 20 thousand or around. It will be a 5G device, which will compete with OnePlus phones.

oneplus nord ce 2 lite

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite can be launched on April 28, 2022. This smartphone will be an upgrade version of Nord 2 CE 5G launched in February 2022. The phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, which can be paired with 8GB of RAM. Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It will be launched in India along with OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds. Talking about its price, its price can be 20 thousand rupees.