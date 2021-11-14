Upcoming used cars in the budget: Swift under Rs 65 thousand, Accent under Rs 1 lakh and City for Rs 2 lakh; Know more such cheap deals

Here you will be told about some used cars, which you can buy at a low price. Here you are being given information about petrol cars coming in the range of 65 thousand to two lakh rupees. These cars include cars like Maruti Suzuki Swift, Accent, Honda City and Wagon R.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Lxi

This car can be bought by paying 65 thousand rupees. It was created in January 2007. It is a petrol car, which has run for 80,000 kms. The insurance of this car is over. This is currently a used car by First Honor. You can buy it from the location of New Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

This car is also of January 2007 model, which can be bought for 65 thousand rupees. This is a petrol car, which has run up to 75,000 Kms. You can also buy it from the location of New Delhi.

Hyundai i10

You can buy this car by paying just Rs 80,000. This is a 2008 model car, which has run up to 97,000 Kms. This is also a petrol car. It has just been used by First Honor only.

Hyundai Accent GLE

To buy this 2007 model car, you will have to pay 1.15 lakh rupees. This car has been used till the second Honor, which has covered 86,000 kms. This is a petrol car, which can be bought from Gurugram location.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Made in June 2007, this car can be bought for Rs 1.25 lakh. The car has run for 72,125 kms, which has been previously used by Honor itself. You can buy this car from Gurugram. Petrol fuel is required to run it.

Honda City

In today’s time you can buy a car made in February 2007 for two lakh rupees. It is a used car by four owners, which has run up to 1,04,567 Kms. This car can be bought from Ghaziabad. ,

Let us tell you that you can buy these used vehicles from the auto website carandbike.com. Also you can get more information about these cars.