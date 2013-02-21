Upcoming WhatsApp Features Message Reaction More: If you use WhatsApp, your experience will change soon, many features are coming, see details

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging app in the world. WhatsApp often brings new features for users. WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, is used by around 2 billion users worldwide. In such cases, users have to constantly send text messages, share files for free and video-audio calls are included.

In addition, WhatsApp continues to make many changes to enhance its ability to work. The company has recently released the Chat History Transfer feature and also included the Payment Background feature. In addition, many more features are expected to be added. According to WABetaInfo, some features are currently in beta mode and have yet to come.



Upcoming features of WhatsApp



WhatsApp web message response

A message reaction feature like Instagram on WhatsApp web is coming soon. According to WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is working on the WhatsApp web feature for both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp Web Message Reaction feature is currently being developed. This will allow users to respond to a specific image in the form of an image. These kinds of features are on Facebook and Instagram. This feature of WhatsApp will be released for desktop and WhatsApp web platforms.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature can cause numerous reactions to the message. But if a message gets more than 999 responses, it will be shown as 999+ responses. The process of sending feedback to text is end-to-end encrypted. WhatsApp web message reaction will be not only for group chats but also for personal chats.

WhatsApp new chat design for iOS: The chat app for iOS has been constantly tested. This new design is already available for Android users under the Beta app for Android users. According to WABetaInfo, this feature will soon be available on iOS. The new design on WhatsApp beta version 2.21.13.2 for Android shows a large chat bubble with background color change.



WhatsApp’s new archive for multi-devices: Another feature of the New Archive is expected to be launched. WhatsApp Tracker said that WhatsApp has introduced a new collection that will be available when users use multi-devices. This feature is currently in beta, so it will be released in a stable version soon.

Report WhatsApp feature: Report to WhatsApp Another feature that is coming up is that it will report the last 5 forward messages of the chat. This feature is already enabled by update 2.20.206.3. The number of reported messages has changed with the new beta update. Reported to WhatsApp feature beta for Android 2.21.18.10 update.

In addition, WhatsApp has introduced a new animated sticker pack called Sticker Hist based on Netflix’s popular Spanish thriller series Money Hest, which has a total of 17 stickers.