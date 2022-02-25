Update of PFOAs found in Poestenkill





POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) continue to work with the Rensselaer County Department of Health (RCDOH) to share its progress on its ongoing Investigation of potential sources of PFAS/PFOAs detected in the Town Poestenkill. RCDOH oversees the sampling of private wells in the area to provide an alternate water source if levels are detected above public drinking water standards.

Officials said efforts began immediately after public water supply samples at the Algonquin Middle School found emerging contaminants slightly above New York State’s level of acceptable standards. Agencies are ensuring that all area residents have access to clean drinking water.

The DEC launched a web page into its investigations that includes maps showing potential sources for the contamination of some properties tested for PFOAs. Officials said samples of various properties were tested for multiple PFAS chemicals using a certified laboratory for analyses and did not result as potential sources. These include Poestenkill Landfill and the Waste Management Transfer Station. not to be sources.These include Poestenkill Landfill and the Waste Management Transfer Station they said.

DEC’s ongoing efforts have assessed facilities that have or may have used PFAS. They said groundwater samples were taken at two local manufacturing plants (Dynamic Systems Inc. and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics) and analyzed for PFAS and 1,4-dioxane.

Final analytical results can be found by visiting the DECs webpage. DEC said final results are still pending validatiion of samples taken from Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics.

