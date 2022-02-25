World

Update of PFOAs found in Poestenkill

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Update of PFOAs found in Poestenkill
Written by admin
Update of PFOAs found in Poestenkill

Update of PFOAs found in Poestenkill

Update of PFOAs found in Poestenkill

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) continue to work with the Rensselaer County Department of Health (RCDOH) to share its progress on its ongoing Investigation of potential sources of PFAS/PFOAs detected in the Town Poestenkill. RCDOH oversees the sampling of private wells in the area to provide an alternate water source if levels are detected above public drinking water standards.

Officials said efforts began immediately after public water supply samples at the Algonquin Middle School found emerging contaminants slightly above New York State’s level of acceptable standards. Agencies are ensuring that all area residents have access to clean drinking water.

The DEC launched a web page into its investigations that includes maps showing potential sources for the contamination of some properties tested for PFOAs. Officials said samples of various properties were tested for multiple PFAS chemicals using a certified laboratory for analyses and did not result as potential sources. These include Poestenkill Landfill and the Waste Management Transfer Station. not to be sources.These include Poestenkill Landfill and the Waste Management Transfer Station they said.

DEC’s ongoing efforts have assessed facilities that have or may have used PFAS. They said groundwater samples were taken at two local manufacturing plants (Dynamic Systems Inc. and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics) and analyzed for PFAS and 1,4-dioxane.

Final analytical results can be found by visiting the DECs webpage. DEC said final results are still pending validatiion of samples taken from Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics.

READ Also  David Banks Expected to Be Named Next NYC Schools Chancellor – Gadget Clock

#Update #PFOAs #Poestenkill

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment