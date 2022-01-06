Update your new bank account online with the help of UAN, know step by step process

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization provides many services online to its employees. With which you can take advantage of online services sitting at home. But if you use online service then you have to provide your UAN number or you can login with UAN number. In online services, you can use it from adding a nominee to checking PF balance. Similarly, if you want to update your new bank account, you can also update it with the help of UAN number.

With the help of UAN, you can do many things without commuting to the office. This allows PF account holders to access their pension fund details at one place, track all their transactions in relation to PF account. Not only this, they can also update the bank details linked to the account. At the same time, with the help of EPF portal, you can also check the e-passbook of your account. However, if you want to add or update a new bank account in the PF account, then you have to know these procedures.

Let us know what is the process

Firstly log on to the official website of EFPO.

Then on the top menu, click on the ‘Manage’ tab.

Now select the ‘KYC’ option from the drop-down menu and then select ‘Bank’ as the document type.

After that enter the new bank account information including IFSC code.

After updating the bank details, click on the ‘Save’ option.

The updated details will now appear in the KYC Pending Approval section.

Provide the required documents to your employer. The verification of customers of State Bank of India is done through digital medium by the bank itself.

On completion of KYC verification, your service request status will be converted to digitally accepted KYC.

If the employer or SBI verifies the bank details, EPFO ​​sends a confirmation message.

