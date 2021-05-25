Updated 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber launched in India at Rs 11.75 lakh- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Updated 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber launched in India at Rs 11.75 lakh- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



tech2 Information Workers

Triumph Bikes India has launched the up to date 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber at a value of Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Revealed in February this yr, the up to date Bonneville Bobber is a part of the 2021 Bonneville household, with all fashions in the Fashionable Classics vary receiving a slew of updates aimed at injecting some visible freshness and enhancing efficiency and luxury. At its new value, the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber is nicely over Rs 1.4 lakh dearer than the earlier iteration of the Bobber, however packs in some key additions.

Amongst very important modifications for the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber are a bigger, 12-litre gas tank – up from the earlier mannequin’s 9-litre tank – and the truth that there isn’t a Bobber Black anymore, however its options and specs have been included into the usual Bobber.

So, the Bobber now will get a 16-inch entrance wheel as customary, shod in fats Avon Cobra rubber. What’s additionally new for 2021 are the usual twin 310mm discs up entrance with two dual-piston callipers by Brembo, a fatter, 47mm Showa fork (changing the 41mm KYB fork). An all-LED headlight and cruise management at the moment are customary as nicely. These are primarily the options of the outgoing Bobber Black, which have now been included on the usual bike, since there isn’t a Bobber Black variant now.

Moreover, the devices function a brand new bezel, together with a metallic embellisher with refined Bonneville branding. There’s a brand new dial face with translucent silver markings and built-in warning lights. A complete of three color choices will probably be accessible for the Bobber – Matt Storm gray with Matt Ironstone, a brand new Cordovan Crimson scheme and a basic Jet-black possibility.

The Bobber continues to be powered by the identical 1,200 cc ‘Excessive Torque’ twin-cylinder engine as earlier than and makes 78 hp and 106 Nm of torque. This BS6-compliant engine is alleged to be extra responsive than its BS4 model, with a ‘smoother and fuller’ torque curve. As earlier than, the Bobber will get two experience modes as nicely – Rain and Highway – which alter throttle response and traction management settings to higher go well with driving circumstances.

Talking at the launch of the 2021 Bobber, Shoeb Farooq, Enterprise Head – Triumph Bikes India, mentioned, “The Triumph Bobber has at all times had a requirement amongst Indian prospects and resulting from this we determined to deliver the Bobber again after a spot of 1 yr. The 2021 Bobber options new updates, with the blacked-out ending giving the bike a extra gorgeous attraction. I’m certain the Bobber will make it to the garages of lovers who’ve a watch for stunning bikes with partaking efficiency.