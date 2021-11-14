Updated version of this crossover car of Maruti Suzuki will be launched soon, new features and specifications will be available

Japan’s leading automaker Suzuki, capitalizing on the success of its crossover car, is going to launch its updated version.

Before the launch, the company has released the teaser of this crossover car on social media, in which information about most of the exteriors and specifications of this car is being received.

Suzuki has made the design of this car completely different from the current S-Cross, giving it the design of a mid-size SUV with LED headlamps at the front.

Suzuki has written about this car on the social media page of the Italy branch that there are only 14 days left for its official premiere.

According to media reports, the company will present this S-Cross at the global premiere to be held in Italy on November 25, 2021, after which it can be launched in the Indian market a few days later.

Looking at the new S-Cross, it is known that the company has made its front more attractive and aggressive than before.

Talking about its lower body, it gets a thick black cladding with fog lamps at the front which makes this car more attractive.

After this, the company has included a brand new designed bonnet, newly designed alloy wheels, and a sloping roofline at the rear giving the car a sporty look.

Talking about the features of Itch Cross Over, according to media reports, the company can offer a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Apart from this, features like cruise control, audio mounted steering wheel with calling, auto AC, full digital instrument cluster, can be given in the car.

Talking about the safety features of the car, according to the reports, safety features like ABS, EBD, Keep Lane Assist, Emergency Braking, Hill Hold, Cross Traffic Alert, and four airbags can be given in it.

Talking about the engine of this car, according to media reports, the company is going to give the option of 1.5 liter naturally aspirated engine and 1.5 liter turbocharged petrol engine in this crossover, with which the option of 5 speed manual and 6 speed AMT gearbox can be given.

After presenting this car at the premiere in Italy on November 25, the company can prepare to launch it in the Indian market in January 2022.

After launching in India, it is expected to compete directly with cars like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300.