Upended by the Pandemic, Haute Chefs Move Into Hotels

“The Restaurant at Meadowood Residency” started on March 3. Over the course of 5 weeks, it obtained the culinary equal of a standing ovation: all 44 dinners Mr. Kostow presided over at the Ojai Farmhouse bought out, together with a finale weekend of meals in Might that featured wine pairings from the famend Krug Champagne home and Harlan Property, a famed Napa Valley producer of Bordeaux-style blends. Tickets for that dinner value $999 per individual.

“They bought out inside the first hour,” mentioned Ben Kephart, the Ojai Valley Inn’s director of operations. “It’s loopy. That’s about as a lot as you may cost for a dinner wherever. It reveals you ways a lot of a requirement there’s, and it speaks to individuals eager to get out and help a enterprise that they really feel is deserving.”

One in all Mr. Kostow’s March dinners in Ojai supplied 13 programs, a number of pours of wine, and, perhaps most significantly, the alternative to decorate up and other people watch (from nicely over six toes away). It felt like the reverse of sitting on the sofa, numbly chewing Postmates by the glow of Netflix. Apparently, individuals need that.

“We may have had a month of those dinners, straight,” mentioned Mr. Kephart. “That’s how many individuals tried to ebook them.”

Apart from Mr. Kostow, the Farmhouse has performed host to cooks comparable to Nancy Silverton, the grande dame of Italian meals in Los Angeles. Subsequent month brings David Castro, the chef of Fauna in Baja California, which was lately honored by World’s 50 Finest, one in every of the hospitality trade’s main rankings organizations, in addition to Neal Fraser, the proprietor of the revered eatery Redbird in Los Angeles.

Throughout the nation and south of the border this summer season and fall, related visitor chef-resort collaborations are in the works: